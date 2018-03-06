ASU's long-term credit rating drops, financial outlook upgraded

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has upgraded its financial outlook on Alabama State University from "negative" to "stable", according to a statement released Tuesday by the university. However, S&P has lowered its long-term rating...More >>
Math is often a class in school that students are not very fond of, but one educator in Montgomery is helping her kids fall in love with the subject before they head off to college.More >>
The City of Dothan plans to perform a threat assessment to determine the best safety practices to keep students safe.More >>
Charles Henderson High School’s theater department in Troy is one of only 50 schools in the country to win a $10,000 grant tied the R.I.S.E. American grant Initiative.More >>
Alabama lawmakers could soon pass a new law that would require each school board to have policies in place to deal with juvenile sex offenders enrolled within their school district.More >>
March means it's time for spring break for school districts in Alabama.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has continued a hearing until March 29 in a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association over the state's intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.More >>
Prattville High School and Autauga County School System officials say there is no merit to rumors of a threat being made against the high school.More >>
It's the first for Montgomery and it has the potential to affect hundreds of school children. Monday, the Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote.More >>
The Pike Road school system is one step closer to receiving full accreditation after its first review by AdvanceED in January.More >>
