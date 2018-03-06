Man wanted for multiple domestic violence charges in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man wanted for multiple domestic violence charges in Montgomery

Juqwarn Hartwell (Source: CrimeStoppers) Juqwarn Hartwell (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery police are searching for a man they say is wanted for multiple domestic violence charges.

According to CrimeStoppers, Juqwarn Hartwell, 22, is wanted for domestic violence third-degree menacing and violation of the family protection act.

Hartwell is described as being 5’07” and weighing around 155 pounds.

If you know where Hartwell is or have seen him, please contact police immediately or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also download the CrimeStoppers tip app, P3-tips, or give your information through the web or on the CrimeStoppers Facebook page.

