Legislation seeks to name Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day

The push is on to honor Rosa Parks with a state day. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama might set aside a day honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

A proposal in the Alabama Legislature would name Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day. However, it would not be a full-fledged state holiday where state offices close.

Supporters of the idea held a Tuesday rally at the Alabama Statehouse.

Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Rep. Laura Hall, the bill's sponsor, said Parks changed the world with the stance she took in Alabama.

Asked why not make the day a full state holiday, Hall said she wanted to avoid debate over the cost.

Alabama has three state holidays honoring Confederate figures.

