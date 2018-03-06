SEC coaches name Tennessee's Williams player of the year

A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.More >>
A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
If Auburn and Florida want to pull off upsets on the road, they're going to need production from their running backs.More >>
Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.More >>
Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.More >>
Parents are speaking out after a Columbus middle school increases safety plans following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.More >>
Parents are speaking out after a Columbus middle school increases safety plans following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>