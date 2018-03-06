Montgomery daycare employee pleads guilty to electronic solicitation of a child

A Montgomery daycare center's office manager has pleaded guilty to felony electronic solicitation of a child.More >>
A Montgomery daycare center's office manager has pleaded guilty to felony electronic solicitation of a child.More >>
Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.More >>
Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.More >>
A Selma man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a string of burglaries.More >>
A Selma man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a string of burglaries.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
The execution of Doyle Hamm was not performed as scheduled due to insufficient time to prepare the inmateMore >>
The execution of Doyle Hamm was not performed as scheduled due to insufficient time to prepare the inmateMore >>
Police in the southeast Alabama city of Florala say a man is facing a murder charge after a shooting outside a Huddle House restaurant over the weekend.More >>
Police in the southeast Alabama city of Florala say a man is facing a murder charge after a shooting outside a Huddle House restaurant over the weekend.More >>
Agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have taken a Montgomery business robbery suspect into custody.More >>
Agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have taken a Montgomery business robbery suspect into custody.More >>
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Montgomery home has turned himself in to police, Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett confirms.More >>
A suspect in the armed robbery of a Montgomery home has turned himself in to police, Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett confirms.More >>
An Opelika man was arrested following an armed robbery at CVS. The robbery occurred on March 4 around 4:22 p.m. at the CVS located at 19997 Pepperell Parkway.More >>
An Opelika man was arrested following an armed robbery at CVS. The robbery occurred on March 4 around 4:22 p.m. at the CVS located at 19997 Pepperell Parkway.More >>
In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, Montgomery police were called to the area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road where two people were shot.More >>
In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, Montgomery police were called to the area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road where two people were shot.More >>