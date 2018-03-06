Montgomery daycare employee pleads guilty to electronic solicitation of a child

A Montgomery daycare center's office manager has pleaded guilty to felony electronic solicitation of a child. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says Deggi Hardwick, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Hardwick worked at JAAD's Child Care, which is owned by his family. According to the AG's office, in August of 2016 Hardwick began sending sexually graphic texts to his victim, a 15-year-old girl he'd known since she was in the facility's care when she was 2-years-old.

Investigators said Hardwick also asked the girl to send him nude photos and offered oral and sexual intercourse to the child.

A court had barred him from any childcare facility while charges were pending and that order remains in effect now that he's been convicted

“Deggi Hardwick held a position of authority and trust for this victim since she was a baby, and his violation of this is a contemptible crime,” Marshall said. “As Attorney General for Alabama, I will do everything within my power to protect our children from vile predators, and I am proud of the outstanding work by my Criminal Trials Division to prosecute these crimes and bring justice to the victims.”

Hardwick faces between two and 20 years in prison and a fine up to $30,000. He'll also have to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is set for April 25.

