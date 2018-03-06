Twelfth defendant charged in Montgomery pill mill investigation

Johnnie Sander LPC is the twelfth person arrested in connection a Montgomery federal pill mill investigation. (Photo Source: Healing Hearts Counseling )

A twelfth defendant is now charged in a Montgomery pill mill investigation.

According to federal court documents, Johnnie Chaisson Sanders, a licensed mental health counselor, is charged with one count of health care fraud for involvement in a scheme to defraud health benefit programs, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Medicare.

The owner of Family Practice, Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, was arrested on August 1, 2017. His arrest led to subsequent arrests of 11 others affiliated with Family Practice including four doctors, three nurse practitioners, a nurse, and various staff members.

The court records state Sanchez and other doctors falsely told some patients the Alabama Medical Licensure Board and the Drug Enforcement Agency required patients to see a mental health counselor while taking controlled substances.

Documents also indicate Sanders and Family Practice then billed the patients twice for the mental health services.

Sanders told her patients, according to the complaint, she only accepted cash or cards in lieu of billing health insurance. Still, Family Practice billed the insurance benefit programs for those patients.

“In other words, Sanders made patients personally pay for services also paid for by the patients’ health insurers,” the complaint stated.

Over the course of ten instances, Sanders collected a total of $780 and Family Practice billed insurance for the full mental health visits, totaling $990.

Sanders will plead guilty to information, which will defer the case from going before a federal grand jury.

The Alabama Board of Examiners in Counseling confirmed Sanders was still licensed with the state as of Monday afternoon. Sanders license was granted in 2013 and would expire in 2019.

Federal court records also indicate Sanders pleaded guilty to information in a 2008 case. She was charged with larceny and trafficking a counterfeit device.

Here's a list of each defendant and their charges:

Dr. Gilberto Sanchez

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance Health care fraud Money laundering Money laundering Money laundering

Dr. Shepard Odom

Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense and aiding and abetting Money Laundering: interstate commerce

Dr. Julio Delgado

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Dr. Willie Chester, Jr.

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation

Lillian Aucuba (Nurse practitioner)

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute or dispense Health care fraud: aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense Money laundering – interstate commerce Interstate Commerce; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Steven Edward Cox (Nurse practitioner)

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Elizabeth Cornier (Nurse practitioner)

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Stephanie Michelle Ott (Nurse)

Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation

Johnnie Chaisson Sanders (Licensed counselor)

Health care fraud and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations

Suzanne Brownfield (Billing)

Health care fraud

Akash Kumar (Billing)

Health care fraud

Misty Fannin (Administration)

Money laundering – interstate commerce, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations

