Troy's Denison named Sun Belt POTW - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy's Denison named Sun Belt POTW

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Troy senior outfielder Joey Denison earned Community Coffee Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week honors. (Source: Troy Athletics)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

It's still early in the college baseball season but one Troy Trojan seems to be in mid-season form already. Joey Denison earned Community Coffee Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week honors after he had a strong week at the plate.

The senior outfielder from Troy posted a stat line that included one homer, a triple, two doubles, four stolen bases, six runs scored and 11 RBI. The Trojans went 2-1 last week's games including a 3-2 win over in-state rival UAB.

Denison leads the Trojans with 19 RBIs this season, good enough for 13th nationally.

“Joey had a great week. The runs he drove in came at critical times in each game. Eight of them came with two outs in the inning and either tied the game or gave us the lead. I’m proud of him and his accomplishments and I’m looking forward to what he’ll do the rest of the season,” said head baseball coach Mark Smartt.

Denison leads the Trojans into battle Tuesday night against another in-state rival in Samford.

