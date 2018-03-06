Montgomery church cuts ribbon on camp started by Chick-fil-A founder

A Montgomery church hosted members of the council and business leaders Tuesday to announce a new program.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church held a ribbon cutting to kick off registration for WinShape Camp. The camp was started by Chick-fil-A- founder Truett Cathy.
The camp is designed for students in grades 1-9 and incorporates sports, recreation, arts, Bible study and more into a week-long camp experience. Some of the sports include archery, basketball, cheerleading, while some of the other activities include crafts, musical theatre and painting.
The came starts June 4 and goes through June 8. Aldersgate UMC will be one of 10 Alabama locations hosting a WinShape Camp this summer. Over 200 students are expected to attend.
