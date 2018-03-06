Alabama State falls to Texas Southern in opening round of SWAC t - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama State falls to Texas Southern in opening round of SWAC tournament, 90-76

HOUSTON (ASU Athletics) - Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.

Alabama State (8-23) took a 44-42 lead over Texas Southern after battling back from an 11-point deficit in the first half, before the Tigers were able to pull away with a 16-3 run to take a commanding 11-point second half lead before pushing it to 19 late in the second half.

Reginald Gee, a Houston-native, finished with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor – including three three-pointers. He also finished with five rebounds and three assists, while Rodney Simeon added 13 on four late three-pointers. Austin Rogers added 10 off the bench for the Hornets.

Alabama State finished the night shooting 40.5 (30-of-74) percent from the floor and 36 (9-of-25) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot just 31.8 (7-of-22) percent from the free throw line, while forcing 13 Texas Southern turnovers.

Donte Clark led Texas Southern (13-19) with 30 points, while Demontrae Jefferson added 24 in the win for the Tigers. Marquis Salmon added 13 and Derrick Bruce 12 for Texas Southern who finished the night shooting 48.1 (25-of-52) percent from the floor and 50 (7-of-14) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 71.7 (33-of-46) percent from the free throw line.

The loss brought to end the careers of Terrance LeFlore, Rodney Simeon and Steve Rogers.

(Courtesy: ASU Athletics)

