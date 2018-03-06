Alabama State falls to Texas Southern in opening round of SWAC tournament, 90-76

It’s been two months since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin in Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball team is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. But is that bubble about to burst for the Crimson Tide?More >>
Think of a slimmer version of the Oakland Raider’s Amari Cooper: That’s what the NFL people will tell you when they talk about former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.More >>
The pride of Auburn, Alabama is an explosive tackler with some of the best sideline-to-sideline speed anywhere. Rashaan Evans stands 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and has a motor unlike many others.More >>
Coming out of high school in Woodbridge, VA, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was a two-time USA Today All-American and one of the top recruits in the nation.More >>
When the basketball coaches from the Southeastern Conference release their All-SEC team, it’s a big deal to players and coaches - it’s an even bigger deal if you are a coach and you feel as if your players have been snubbed.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.More >>
Joey Denison earned Community Coffee Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week honors after he had a strong week at the plate.More >>
Troy senior Wesley Person became the second player ever to be named All-Sun Belt Conference four times with third team honors and junior Jordon Varnado earned second team honors, the league office announced on Monday.More >>
Alabama State freshman Jacoby Ross was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Freshman of the Year on a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, announced by the conference office Monday morning.More >>
Troy's Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn and Brandon Silvers are among those participating.More >>
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.More >>
Fans of UCF's football team are close to having a Florida license plate celebrating the Knights' 2017 undefeated season and claim as national champions.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are getting ready to start the 2018 season! Monday, single-game tickets went on sale.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.More >>
