Prattville reinstates terminated city attorney, brings on second - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Prattville reinstates terminated city attorney, brings on second attorney

Prattville will now have two city attorneys that will represent them in legal matters. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Prattville will now have two city attorneys that will represent them in legal matters. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Prattville now has two attorneys representing its interests following a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The first resolution the council considered authorized Rob Riddle, newly appointed interim city attorney, to represent Prattville on a legal matter in the absence of a permanent city attorney. When council president Albert Striplin opened the floor up for discussion, Councilman Richard Cables proposed an amendment allowing Riddle to handle more than just that one specific case.

"Be it further resolved Rob Riddle is an additional city attorney, shall provide legal services to the city of Prattville for litigation matters in or matters reasonably anticipated lead to litigation, and shall be compensated an hourly rate of $175 an hour for work performed,” said Cables.

Councilwoman Denise Brown offered a different amendment that would have brought back the previous city attorney.

"Be it further resolved the city council of Prattville reinstates its previous appointment of David McDowell," Brown read.

Brown's amendment died as it was not seconded. Cables' amendment to the resolution, however, passed by a 4-2 vote.

Then something unexpected happened during the mayor's report. He announced his decision to reinstate the previous city attorney. The man whom he had let go.

"At this time I would rescind the termination of David McDowell,” said Mayor Bill Gillespie.

This means the city attorney, David McDowell, is back on his job and Rob Riddle will also serve as a second city attorney.

There was a resident who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting who did raise concerns about how exactly having two city attorneys will benefit Prattville.

As to why McDowell was terminated, and then reinstated, the mayor will not say. WSFA not only made an attempt Tuesday after the meeting to request on-camera comments from the mayor and council president, but also at the previous council meeting last month. They both refused.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Another nor'easter threatening communities along East Coast

    Another nor'easter threatening communities along East Coast

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-03-07 05:53:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Nunberg gathering documents and emails as requested

    Nunberg gathering documents and emails as requested

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:59 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:46 AM EST2018-03-07 05:46:51 GMT
    (Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)(Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:35 AM EST2018-03-07 05:35:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly