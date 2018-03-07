Eric: Cooler weather is here!

Cooler air has settled into Alabama and will stick around for a few days. Sunshine otherwise dominates with highs into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will spill into the middle 30s, likely cold enough for some patchy frost. Lows fall close to the freezing mark Thursday night into Friday morning and Freeze Watches have been issued for central Alabama.

Our next storm system arrives this weekend with rain and storms likely.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on Wednesday's forecast.

