Eric: Flirting with a freeze

Temperatures this morning are certainly cooler, but the real cold is still waiting to arrive. Widespread 40s this morning will climb into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon with sunny skies. From there, frost and freeze issues develop before we turn our attention to a wetter weekend.

CHILLY! It's back to Winter with sub-60 degree highs despite full sunshine. A northwest breeze will add a little bite to the air too. But we're otherwise quiet. Tonight's temperatures will spill into the lower and middle 30s. For most, we're above freezing (barely). But we'll be cold enough for some frost come tomorrow morning.

Freeze Watches are in effect for central Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures expected to dip close to the 32-degree mark. Plan accordingly if you have tender vegetation.

THIS WEEKEND: The forecast this weekend features mixed levels of confidence. We're very confident in the notion of high rain chances developing later Saturday into Saturday night/early Sunday. We are less confident in the thunderstorm situation during that time frame.

The GFS model remains the most aggressive in bringing a severe weather threat to the area Saturday night into early Sunday. But other models are not quite on board, suggesting limited instability and coastal convection will act to almost eliminate any severe weather concerns. At this early juncture, it's premature to go all-in with regard to severe weather given the lack of agreement among models. There may be some potential for a window where storms could become marginally severe, but there are several avenues that feature little if any threat outside of general thunderstorms. We'll get into the scope of the NAM model today and that will help shed some additional light on the setup.

Given the time of year, we will be monitoring the situation closely as it often takes very little adjustment to generate a big impact. Saturday and Sunday will continue to be highlighted on our 7-Day for this potential, but my overall concern at the moment is rather low. Regardless of severe potential, the likelihood of rain will have a high impact on weekend plans.

