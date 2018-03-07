Eric: Frozen for now, waiting on weekend rain

A FROST ADVISORY will go into effect for much of the WSFA viewing area overnight. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Cold weather doesn't feel so bad when you're used to it but coming off a recent warm spell? It gets your attention. We have one more freeze to deal with tomorrow morning in an otherwise quiet pattern through Friday. This weekend offers our next chance of significant rain that could affect some plans.

TODAY: Sunshine will carry highs into the middle 50s across the area with a breeze from the northwest in place. Cool, but otherwise pleasant.

Freeze Warnings are in effect late tonight into Friday morning. Much of the area will fall to 32 and below, so keep pets & plants in mind.

FRIDAY: After the morning freeze, highs rebound into the middle 60s with continued sunshine. Tomorrow will be a great day.

THIS WEEKEND: We're starting to get a better feel for timing & flavor our weekend storm system. Confidence is increasing that the first part of Saturday will be generally rain-free across the region. Clouds and scattered showers will start to increase from the west into the afternoon and really pick up Saturday night.

Those with outdoor plans Saturday, especially before the afternoon, should be just fine. Heavy rain will overspread the area through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning before gradually tapering from west to east. We should be dry again by the second half of Sunday.

I see nothing in the new model runs this morning that suggests severe weather will be a concern from this. The GFS remains the standalone model suggesting a marginal severe weather threat, but its solution differs fairly substantially from the general consensus. While I'm not at the point where I'm comfortable declaring a zero percent severe weather threat, I just don't see it happening unless something significantly changes. We'll leave any/all severe weather mentions out of our weekend forecast.

