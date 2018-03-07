FIRST ALERT: Frost, freeze warnings in effect until Friday morning

A FROST ADVISORY will go into effect for much of the WSFA viewing area overnight. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It's a frigid morning with widespread frost and isolated pockets of freezing temperatures in place. Sunshine through our Thursday allows highs to climb into the middle 50s this afternoon before we again flirt with freezing temperatures tonight into Friday morning.

Freeze Warnings are in effect through Friday morning in anticipation of the cold, so protect tender vegetation if need be. More sunshine tomorrow will give way to increasing clouds through Saturday.

Our next run of impactful weather looks to arrive this weekend sadly. A cold front will likely sweep through the state bringing in around of widespread showers and storms. A few of these storms may become strong/severe. As of right now, Saturday morning looks mostly dry which is good news for the Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K. But Saturday afternoon, evening and so forth looks wet!

