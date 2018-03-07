FIRST ALERT: Frost warning, freeze warning to go into effect overnight

High pressure is in control of our weather after Tuesday's cold front. Northerly winds are breezy and will remain that way for the remainder of the day. Highs will peak in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon. Other than a few clouds, don't expect much in regards to sky conditions. Skies will remain mostly clear Wednesday night as temperatures plummet into the low to mid 30s.

A FROST ADVISORY will go into effect for much of the WSFA viewing area overnight. The advisory will begin at 2 AM Thursday and last until 8 AM. With the possibility of frost developing late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, protect any cold sensitive plants that you may have already planted.

A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect during the same time as the FROST ADVISORY (2AM - 8AM Thursday.) This includes much of north Alabama including Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, & Tallapoosa counties. These locations have the best chance to reach or fall below freezing temperatures.

Our next run of impactful weather looks to arrive this weekend sadly. A cold front will likely sweep through the state bringing in around of widespread showers and storms. A few of these storms may become strong/severe. As of right now Saturday morning looks mostly dry which is good news for the Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K. But Saturday afternoon, evening and so forth looks wet!

