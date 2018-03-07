Aldi, Harbor Freight coming to Prattville

Autauga County and Prattville officials have announced that Aldi and Harbor Freight will be coming to the city.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr., members of the city council and Autauga County Commission and other local elected officials made the announcement Wednesday.

The stores will be located on the former Gilmore Ford property. Will Aiken, owner of Akin Holdings, the developers of the property, says about $7 million is being invested in the site between the developers and the retailers.

Demolition work on the property, formerly known as the Gilmore Ford facility, will begin within the next couple of weeks, according to Aiken. The plan is to build two free-standing buildings for the new tenants.

Aiken believes the project will be finished just in time for the holidays and combined will create approximately 40 jobs.

Aiken says the retailers chose this location because of its proximity to the interstate. They also considered the high traffic count of the area and multiple access points from the city.

“They believe they can do business in the city of Prattville and we do too,” Aiken said.

“Sound partnerships are key assets in our community. Progress continues in Prattville as we welcome ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools as the newest Partners of Prattville. I would like to personally thank ALDI and Harbor Freight Tools for their investment and making Prattville their newest home,” Gillespie said.

Officials say this will be the first location for Aldi and the second for Harbor Freight. The first location is on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.

