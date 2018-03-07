Prattville, Autauga County leaders to make economic development announcement

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr., members of the city council and Autauga County Commission and other local elected officials are set to make an economic development announcement.

The announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will take place at the former Gilmore-Ford facility.

Little information about the announcement has been released but officials do say it will have something to do with retailers planned for the property.

We will provide the latest updates on air, online and on our app.

In 2017, the city council approved three projects including a project called “Showroom” which surrounded the re-development of a midtown area in the city. The project site was indicated to be the former Gilmore Ford property and between one and four retailers were thought to be brought on the site.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.