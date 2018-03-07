4 arrested in yearlong drug investigation in Alex City area

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A twelfth defendant is now charged in a Montgomery pill mill investigation.
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.
A Eufaula Elementary School student was arrested after making threatening comments to students and a teacher.
A Montgomery daycare center's office manager has pleaded guilty to felony electronic solicitation of a child.
Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.
A Selma man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a string of burglaries.
An Alabama death row inmate's attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.
The execution of Doyle Hamm was not performed as scheduled due to insufficient time to prepare the inmate
Police in the southeast Alabama city of Florala say a man is facing a murder charge after a shooting outside a Huddle House restaurant over the weekend.
