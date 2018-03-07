4 arrested in yearlong drug investigation in Alex City area

Tuesday proved to be a busy day for multiple law enforcement agencies in Tallapoosa County as they moved to serve simultaneous warrants at two house, the culmination of a more than yearlong drug investigation.

Officers with the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Alexander City Police Department Special Response Group, Lee County K-9 and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force moved on two houses in the Alexander City area and arrested several suspects.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, more than 50 arrests warrants were executed for distribution of illegal narcotics. In total, four suspects were arrested as a result of the raids.

They include:

Ronnie "Flip" Russell, Jr., 33, of Alex City. He's charged with 20 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking hydrocodone, three counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick “Meaty” Lewis, 36, of Alex City. He's charged with 19 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony “Rambo” Russell, 30, of Alex City. He's charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Marcus ‘Champ” Russell, 32, of Alex City. He's charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

During the searches, law enforcement recovered approximately 380 grams of marijuana, seven grams of crack cocaine and one gram of crystal meth.

Writs of seizures were also served at one residence, where investigators seized several vehicles including a 2008 GMC Sierra, 1971 Chevy Impala, 2004 Cadillac Escalade, 1998 Mercury Marquis, 1998 Honda Accord, 1983 Chevy Caprice and 1988 Chevy Z71.

The Task Force also recovered several firearms and $3,338.00 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing.?

