Banks man facing felony charges after fleeing from Troy police

Michael Allen (Source: Troy Police Department) Michael Allen (Source: Troy Police Department)
TROY, AL

A Banks man is facing felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement in Troy Tuesday.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Michael Eugene Allen, 49, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Allen also had two existing warrants for theft of property third degree.

Barr says the charges are related to an incident that began near John H. Witherington Drive. An officer saw Allen driving towards him on the wrong side of the road. The officer used his emergency equipment to get Allen’s attention and Allen returned to his side of the road.

As the officer turned around to make contact with Allen, Barr says Allen accelerated and attempted to get away from the officer. The officer kept Allen in his sight and saw Allen turn into the Troy Marketplace and get out of his vehicle.

After running his information through a law enforcement database, NCIC, Allen was taken into custody for his existing warrants.

A K9 officer later detected the smell of narcotics around Allen’s truck. Officers located a container inside the vehicle containing three bags of a white powdery substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Allen was transported to the Pike County Jail under a $1,500 bond.

