A thousand classmates give terminally ill AL girl huge surprise - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A thousand classmates give terminally ill AL girl huge surprise

Abby Brown has terminal Mitochondrial disease. For her 17th birthday, her classmates went all out to make her feel special. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Abby Brown has terminal Mitochondrial disease. For her 17th birthday, her classmates went all out to make her feel special. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A banner at the end of the walk said "Happy Birthday Abby". A banner at the end of the walk said "Happy Birthday Abby".
ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.

As Brown turned 17-years-old, the entire student body - hundreds of classmates - lined the halls and sang "Happy Birthday" to her. Someone walking along behind her as she twisted and turned through the hallways recorded the entire event on cell phone video. 

Brown is terminally ill with Mitochondrial disease. The illness, in simple terms, means the cells in the girl's brain are dying. She also has dementia.

There is a sense this could be Abby's last birthday, according to one teacher.

Abby's mom is very open about her daughter's illness and alerted WSFA 12 News to the big birthday sing-a-long. 

Abby told WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry she was "overwhelmed" by the event, but also very grateful to her classmates for what they did.

