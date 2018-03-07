2 face felony charges after stolen vehicle investigation in Troy - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 face felony charges after stolen vehicle investigation in Troy

Tramon Henderson (Source: Troy Police Department) Tramon Henderson (Source: Troy Police Department)
Ezedrick Merritt (Source: Troy Police Department) Ezedrick Merritt (Source: Troy Police Department)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

Two Troy men are facing felony charges after police say they were identified as suspects in an investigation involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Troy police, Tramon Vendez Henderson, 18, Ezedrick Deon Merritt, 23, are both charged with receiving stolen property first degree.

The charges are related to an investigation that began on Feb. 25 after a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup was reported stolen on Folmer Street. The truck was reported stolen near Troy University’s campus around 5 a.m, according to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.

Barr says not long after the truck was reported stolen, officers received information that the truck had been seen at a gas station on U.S. 231, occupied by several people. Before officers arrived at the gas station, the truck left and went down Pike County Road 2290 to County Road 2208. The occupants then abandoned the vehicle and ran into a nearby mobile home park.

When officers arrived, they recovered the stolen vehicle along with a purse which had been stolen out of another vehicle on Folmer Street.

Investigators were able to identify Henderson and Merritt as two of the suspects in possession of the vehicle, Barr says. The two were taken into custody and transported to the Pike County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Merritt was later released on bond, according to Barr.

Two other suspects, identified only as juvenile females were also identified as being in possession of the vehicle. Investigators are working on securing petitions for their arrests.

