Mother charged after marijuana found in car with child

A Montgomery woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she exposed her child to illegal narcotics.

Elizabeth Hannah Godwin is charged with one count of chemical endangerment of a child and possession of marijuana second degree.

The charges are related to a traffic stop conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped Godwin who was operating a vehicle that had just been involved in an illegal narcotics transaction at a motel.

Court documents indicate Justin Nichols, identified as Godwin’s boyfriend, and Christy Holloway, who was seated in the backseat next to Godwin’s infant, were also inside the vehicle.

Deputies explained the reason for the stop and documents indicate Godwin gave consent for them to search the vehicle. Godwin also stated that there may be some marijuana in the vehicle because she “smokes from time to time.”

Deputies noted that the vehicle smelled of burnt and green marijuana. Inside the center console they located a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana.

Documents indicate Godwin indicated that she and Nichols lived with her mother and were routinely around her child.

Nichols was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the stop, documents indicate. Nichols had just left a motel room where a quantity of meth and “loud” marijuana were later recovered during a consented search.

Godwin was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $5,500 bond.

No information on Nichols or Holloway were made available.

