Mother charged after marijuana found in car with child - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Mother charged after marijuana found in car with child

Elizabeth Hannah Godwin. (Source: Montgomery County Jail) Elizabeth Hannah Godwin. (Source: Montgomery County Jail)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she exposed her child to illegal narcotics.

Elizabeth Hannah Godwin is charged with one count of chemical endangerment of a child and possession of marijuana second degree. 

The charges are related to a traffic stop conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped Godwin who was operating a vehicle that had just been involved in an illegal narcotics transaction at a motel.

Court documents indicate Justin Nichols, identified as Godwin’s boyfriend, and Christy Holloway, who was seated in the backseat next to Godwin’s infant, were also inside the vehicle.

Deputies explained the reason for the stop and documents indicate Godwin gave consent for them to search the vehicle. Godwin also stated that there may be some marijuana in the vehicle because she “smokes from time to time.”

Deputies noted that the vehicle smelled of burnt and green marijuana. Inside the center console they located a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana. 

Documents indicate Godwin indicated that she and Nichols lived with her mother and were routinely around her child. 

Nichols was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the stop, documents indicate. Nichols had just left a motel room where a quantity of meth and “loud” marijuana were later recovered during a consented search.

Godwin was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $5,500 bond.

No information on Nichols or Holloway were made available.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • School shooting suspect indicted on 17 counts of murder

    School shooting suspect indicted on 17 counts of murder

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-03-07 16:12:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:16 PM EST2018-03-07 21:16:25 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

  • California governor says Jeff Sessions acting like Fox News

    California governor says Jeff Sessions acting like Fox News

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:16 PM EST2018-03-07 21:16:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-03-07 21:15:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly