Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Carolina

Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)

There's no rest for the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champion Troy Trojans. Wednesday, the program announced future non-conference match-ups with two impressive football teams.

First, Troy Athletic Director Jeremy McClain announced a future road contest against SEC opponent South Carolina in 2021, then he announced a home-and-home series with Memphis in 2024 and 2025.

“It is our goal when putting together a schedule to find regional opponents that fit within our scheduling philosophy,” said McClain. “We’ve found a good balance in our schedule as we secure home-and-home series with teams from peer conferences within our geographic footprint.”

Troy is coming off a huge win this past season against SEC foe LSU, and will play future games, besides South Carolina, against SEC teams like Missouri in 2019, Ole Miss in 2022, and Mississippi State in 2026 and 2027.

South Carolina holds the edge over the Trojans all-time winning in 2004, 2005 and 2010.

With the Memphis Tigers, it'll be the first meeting between the two schools since they played four straight years from 1937-1941. Troy won the first meeting and the Tigers claimed the next three. Troy will travel to the Liberty Bowl in September 2024 and the Tigers will play the Trojans in the Vet in September 2025.

Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

