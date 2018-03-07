Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Car - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Carolina

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics) Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

There's no rest for the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champion Troy Trojans. Wednesday, the program announced future non-conference match-ups with two impressive football teams.

First, Troy Athletic Director Jeremy McClain announced a future road contest against SEC opponent South Carolina in 2021, then he announced a home-and-home series with Memphis in 2024 and 2025.

“It is our goal when putting together a schedule to find regional opponents that fit within our scheduling philosophy,” said McClain. “We’ve found a good balance in our schedule as we secure home-and-home series with teams from peer conferences within our geographic footprint.”

Troy is coming off a huge win this past season against SEC foe LSU, and will play future games, besides South Carolina, against SEC teams like Missouri in 2019, Ole Miss in 2022, and Mississippi State in 2026 and 2027.

South Carolina holds the edge over the Trojans all-time winning in 2004, 2005 and 2010.

With the Memphis Tigers, it'll be the first meeting between the two schools since they played four straight years from 1937-1941. Troy won the first meeting and the Tigers claimed the next three. Troy will travel to the Liberty Bowl in September 2024 and the Tigers will play the Trojans in the Vet in September 2025.

Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Carolina

    Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Carolina

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-03-07 20:54:49 GMT
    Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)
    Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

    More >>

    Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

    More >>

  • Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

    Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-27 20:56:49 GMT
    (Source: Troy Athletics)(Source: Troy Athletics)
    Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

    More >>

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

    More >>

  • Alabama State falls to Texas Southern in opening round of SWAC tournament, 90-76

    Alabama State falls to Texas Southern in opening round of SWAC tournament, 90-76

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-03-07 04:47:09 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SportsSOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SportsSOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports

    Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.

    More >>
    •   

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Carolina

    Troy announces future football match-ups with Memphis, South Carolina

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-03-07 20:54:49 GMT
    Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)
    Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

    More >>

    Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

    More >>

  • Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

    Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-27 20:56:49 GMT
    (Source: Troy Athletics)(Source: Troy Athletics)
    Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)Wednesday troy announced it will play future non-conference games against Memphis and South Carolina. (Source: Troy Athletics)

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

    More >>

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

    More >>

  • Dolphins owner says he won't make players stand for anthem

    Dolphins owner says he won't make players stand for anthem

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-03-06 16:01:42 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-03-07 16:27:29 GMT
    Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice. (Source: Wilfredo Lee/AP)Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice. (Source: Wilfredo Lee/AP)

    Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.

    More >>

    Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly