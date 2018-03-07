Bill to keep Florida on daylight saving time all year heads to governor

The Florida Legislature has approved a bill that would keep the state on daylight saving time year-round. Congress will have the final say on its approval. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Florida Legislature has approved a bill that would keep the state on daylight saving time year-round.

The “Sunshine Protection Act” will now go to Gov. Rick Scott for approval. After that, it would take an act of Congress to make it official.

The bill asks Congress to pass legislation permitting Florida to stay in daylight saving time all year.

Federal law currently allows states to opt out of daylight saving time and stay in standard time but doesn’t allow year-round daylight saving time, according to the Associated Press.

If the law goes into effect, the Florida Panhandle would be an hour ahead of Alabama and eastern Florida would be two hours ahead during part of fall and winter.



