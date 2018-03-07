MPS postpones school closure, rezoning meetings

MPS is postponing its scheduled public meetings that were to discuss school closures and rezoning. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools system says it is postponing until further notice several previously scheduled public meetings regarding school closures and rezoning issues.

The meetings had been set for March 20, 21, 22 and 26 and were to cover the closing and rezoning of Georgia Washington Middle School, Floyd Elementary, Dozier Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.

In February, the Alabama State Department of Education announced the four schools would be closing and Georgia Washington would be sold to the Town of Pike Road.

A reason for the postponements was not given, but a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association attempting to halt the sale of Georgia Washington is working its way through the court system.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.