MPS postpones school closure, rezoning meetings

Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools system says it is postponing until further notice several previously scheduled public meetings regarding school closures and rezoning issues.More >>
Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis confirms Wetumpka Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning related to an unsubstantiated threat about a school shooting on social media.More >>
The Alabama Education Association has filed a lawsuit against LEAD Academy, Montgomery's first approved charter school.More >>
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has upgraded its financial outlook on Alabama State University from "negative" to "stable", according to a statement released Tuesday by the university. However, S&P has lowered its long-term rating...More >>
Math is often a class in school that students are not very fond of, but one educator in Montgomery is helping her kids fall in love with the subject before they head off to college.More >>
The City of Dothan plans to perform a threat assessment to determine the best safety practices to keep students safe.More >>
Charles Henderson High School’s theater department in Troy is one of only 50 schools in the country to win a $10,000 grant tied the R.I.S.E. American grant Initiative.More >>
Alabama lawmakers could soon pass a new law that would require each school board to have policies in place to deal with juvenile sex offenders enrolled within their school district.More >>
March means it's time for spring break for school districts in Alabama.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has continued a hearing until March 29 in a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association over the state's intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.More >>
