Many gather at state House for 21st annual HIV-AIDS Awareness Day

Hundreds of advocates and people living with HIV gathered in Montgomery Wednesday to have their voices heard by lawmakers. AIDS Alabama put on its 21st annual HIV-AIDS Awareness Day at the state House.

The really was a call for funding and policies to fight the HIV epidemic in Alabama.

"HIV is not in the past-- it's still an epidemic impacting a lot of folks here in Alabama and folks living with HIV are just like everyone else, so we're really working to address that stigma. Legislators represent people living with HIV in their districts, and just like everyone else whose voters in their constituency, we're their boss and so it's important they listen to people living with HIV," said Director of Policy and Advocacy of AIDS Alabama Matt Pagnotti.

Leaders say while science has made great strides in helping those living with AIDS, there's more that can be done to help those get diagnosed and live with the disease.

