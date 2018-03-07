Ivey's school safety plan moves forward but some lawmakers want more

Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.More >>
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.More >>
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
The first prong of Gov. Kay Ivey's four-pronged school safety plan is the only part that needs legislative approval, and the idea passed out of committee on Wednesday.More >>
The first prong of Gov. Kay Ivey's four-pronged school safety plan is the only part that needs legislative approval, and the idea passed out of committee on Wednesday.More >>
Alabama lawmakers pass a proposed ethics law change that would exempt economic development activity from the rules governing lobbyists.More >>
Alabama lawmakers pass a proposed ethics law change that would exempt economic development activity from the rules governing lobbyists.More >>
The sponsors of legislation dealing with either guns or school safety measures will meet to try and find some common ground this week, according to Alabama House speaker Mac McCutcheon.More >>
The sponsors of legislation dealing with either guns or school safety measures will meet to try and find some common ground this week, according to Alabama House speaker Mac McCutcheon.More >>
The entire house chamber gave a standing ovation to Corrie Andrews after passing a bill named after her daughter, Sadie Grace, 99-0.More >>
The entire house chamber gave a standing ovation to Corrie Andrews after passing a bill named after her daughter, Sadie Grace, 99-0.More >>
Alabama might set aside a day honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.More >>
Alabama might set aside a day honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.More >>
Two Alabama gubernatorial candidates made stops in Montgomery Monday.More >>
Two Alabama gubernatorial candidates made stops in Montgomery Monday.More >>
A complaint alleging federal campaign finance law violations has been filed against a super PAC that spent heavily to support Sen.More >>
A complaint alleging federal campaign finance law violations has been filed against a super PAC that spent heavily to support Sen.More >>