Ivey's school safety plan moves forward but some lawmakers want more

The first prong of Gov. Kay Ivey's four-pronged school safety plan is the only part that needs legislative approval, and the idea passed out of committee on Wednesday.

Ivey's proposal would allow money in the Education Trust Fund for technology advancement to be used for school security. The amendment passed committee 11-1 with the full bill passing out of committee 11-0.

Members of the Alabama House Democratic Caucus applauded the plan but said they wanted to see more done.

"I applaud the governor for her efforts for being proactive on this issue before it hits home in a broad way, but I think that right now the urgency is now," House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, said.

The governor's plan includes a new council to look at potential proposals to make schools safer.

"I think the time is up for study commissions," said Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham. "I think we've studied guns enough and we cannot allow any more children to be at risk in Alabama or in this country. We should not take another day waiting for a study commission to give us a report on issues where we already have information."

Coleman is pushing her own legislation, which would close a loophole that sometimes allows those seen as "high risk" to have access to guns.

The message from Montgomery is clear, Alabama must protect it' children. However for some, like Daniels, he wants to see more than just talk.

"Not actually just talking about it but actually the implementation of legislation that is going to be impactful, that is going to save lives," Daniels said.

