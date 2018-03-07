Lady Govs impressing in 2018

Wallace is 23-1 on the season after starting the year with an impressive 21-straight victories.More >>
Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.More >>
Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.More >>
Joey Denison earned Community Coffee Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week honors after he had a strong week at the plate.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
Fans of UCF's football team are close to having a Florida license plate celebrating the Knights' 2017 undefeated season and claim as national champions.More >>
Troy senior Wesley Person became the second player ever to be named All-Sun Belt Conference four times with third team honors and junior Jordon Varnado earned second team honors, the league office announced on Monday.More >>
Alabama State freshman Jacoby Ross was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Freshman of the Year on a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, announced by the conference office Monday morning.More >>
