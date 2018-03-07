Lady Govs impressing in 2018 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lady Govs impressing in 2018

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
The Wallace Governors Softball team is off to an impressive 23-1 start.
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

The Wallace Lady Governors are having a season to remember on the diamond. Wallace is 23-1 on the season after starting the year with an impressive 21-straight victories.

“You look up, next thing you know it was 10 wins then 15 and then you look up 20, 21,” said head coach David Russo.

“We have so much talent out here it’s crazy,” said center fielder Alexis Sydnor. “When we put it all together, it just gets us to a great year.”

The key to the success has been pitching and defense as the Lady Govs are currently giving up just two runs per game.

“Coach has put some good players in the defensive positions and we just stick behind our pitchers,” said Sydnor.

Even though it sticks out like a sore thumb, Wallace isn’t too concerned with the "1" in 23-1.

“Everyone wanted that game,” said left fielder Schuyler Edwards. “We wanted to still be undefeated, but losing our first game now feels relief.”

“We don’t feel bad about it,” said Russo. “When you play good teams, you’re going to take some losses in baseball and softball. The next day, we got up and had to go to Georgia and we happened to win two more games the next day.”

Wallace is now having to shift its focus from the hunter to the hunted and with conference play starting right around the corner, the Lady Govs are staying humble.

“We have to think smart about the choices we make and how we move from now on, because now we have teams that are looking at us. I want them to come to us,” said Sydnor.

“We have to stay humble,”’said Edwards. “We have to stay smart and be humble. So, we’re staying humble right now.”

Wallace looks to add to its current two-game win streak when it takes on Lake Michigan Community College Friday.

    Wallace is 23-1 on the season after starting the year with an impressive 21-straight victories.

    Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.

    The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.

