Special collegiate stickers now available to AL boaters

The Alabama Senate passed a law making these four decals legal to purchase for boaters. The cost has been set at $50 more than standard boat license tags. (Source: Alabama Senate)

Special boat license stickers in themes of select state universities are now available to Alabama boaters. Now, they'll have the ability to buy distinctive Alabama, Auburn, Troy, or South Alabama boat license stickers.

“Back in 2016, Governor Bentley’s administration chose to close five state parks due to a budget crunch," said state Rep. Gerald Dial. "Rep. [Margie] Wilcox and I decided we had to find an innovative way to increase money for the state parks, and there’s obviously a lot of passionate college sports fans out there who would love to have a Troy or Auburn sticker on their boats and at the same time, support Alabama’s parks.”

The sticker will cost an additional $50 over standard boat license tags, with $25 going to fund state parks and $25 going to the sponsoring organization of a particular specialty sticker.

