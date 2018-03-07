Redevelopment plans rolled out for Fairview property in Old Cloverdale

The space formally occupied by Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa is on track to be the new home for a second location for a Downtown restaurant. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Empty storefronts in the East Fairview Avenue strip mall located in the Old Cloverdale neighborhood is evidence of change. Most recently Seville Salon relocated; this follows a similar move made by Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa last year.

Mike Watson, owner and developer of the property, tells WSFA 12 News there are plans underway to redevelop the space.

“I think within six months you will have two or three new establishments opened. This will engage the community with new opportunities for fun,” said Mike Watson.

The space formally occupied by Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa is on track to be the new home for a second location for a Downtown restaurant. Watson declined to offer specifics at this time until a formal announcement is made.

“We are at this point preparing the space vacated by Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa. This has consisted of cleaning up the space and interior demolition in preparation for a new restaurant tenant,” said Watson.

The former M Bagwell Art Gallery location is set to house a casual gathering spot that would be served out of the new restaurant kitchen next door.

“We hope that will cater to a university crowd or college crowd, Huntingdon and others in the neighborhood,” said Watson.

Watson says he is moving forward with his plans to open Graham Woods Neighborhood Pub.

“It will include a cozy bar, breezeway that goes to the back to a beer garden, and up to the roof which will be a roof top veranda overlooking Fairview. Plans were put on hold for a bit. We are moving forward now.”

Longtime tenants Cloverdale Shoe Shop and Sandra Nickel Realtors will remain where they are.

“They will be a vital part of redevelopment. Their space will be improved as hopefully the sidewalks infrastructure here on East Fairview will be,” said Watson.

Construction could start within the next month.

