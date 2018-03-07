Prattville domestic violence suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Johnny Lee Harris has warrants pertaining to charges of domestic violence out and is wanted firing into an occupied dwelling.More >>
The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A Montgomery woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she exposed her child to illegal narcotics.More >>
Two Troy men are facing felony charges after police say they were identified as suspects in an investigation involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
A Banks man is facing felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement in Troy Tuesday.More >>
A twelfth defendant is now charged in a Montgomery pill mill investigation.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
A Eufaula Elementary School student was arrested after making threatening comments to students and a teacher.More >>
A Montgomery daycare center's office manager has pleaded guilty to felony electronic solicitation of a child.More >>
