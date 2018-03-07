Prattville domestic violence suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Johnny Lee Harris is wanted for domestic violence and allegedly firing into the occupied home of his ex-girlfriend. (Source: Elmore County Jail)

The Prattville Police Department is searching for a domestic violence suspect they believed to be armed and dangerous.

Johnny Lee Harris is wanted for domestic violence out and firing into an occupied dwelling. Police say Harris fired into his ex-girlfriend's residence where there were several adults and small children inside.

Police say Harris is still in possession of the firearm. Anyone that knows his whereabouts of Harris is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers immediately. CrimeStoppers can be reached at 215-STOP.

