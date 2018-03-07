Troy beats S. Alabama 69-62, heads to Sun Belt quarters

It’s been two months since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin in Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.More >>
It’s been two months since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin in Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball team is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. But is that bubble about to burst for the Crimson Tide?More >>
Alabama men’s basketball team is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. But is that bubble about to burst for the Crimson Tide?More >>
Think of a slimmer version of the Oakland Raider’s Amari Cooper: That’s what the NFL people will tell you when they talk about former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.More >>
Think of a slimmer version of the Oakland Raider’s Amari Cooper: That’s what the NFL people will tell you when they talk about former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.More >>
The pride of Auburn, Alabama is an explosive tackler with some of the best sideline-to-sideline speed anywhere. Rashaan Evans stands 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and has a motor unlike many others.More >>
The pride of Auburn, Alabama is an explosive tackler with some of the best sideline-to-sideline speed anywhere. Rashaan Evans stands 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and has a motor unlike many others.More >>
Coming out of high school in Woodbridge, VA, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was a two-time USA Today All-American and one of the top recruits in the nation.More >>
Coming out of high school in Woodbridge, VA, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was a two-time USA Today All-American and one of the top recruits in the nation.More >>
When the basketball coaches from the Southeastern Conference release their All-SEC team, it’s a big deal to players and coaches - it’s an even bigger deal if you are a coach and you feel as if your players have been snubbed.More >>
When the basketball coaches from the Southeastern Conference release their All-SEC team, it’s a big deal to players and coaches - it’s an even bigger deal if you are a coach and you feel as if your players have been snubbed.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.More >>
Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.More >>
Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt...More >>
Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt Conference...More >>
Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.More >>
Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.More >>
Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.More >>
Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.More >>
Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt...More >>
Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt Conference...More >>
Wallace is 23-1 on the season after starting the year with an impressive 21-straight victories.More >>
Wallace is 23-1 on the season after starting the year with an impressive 21-straight victories.More >>
Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.More >>
Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.More >>
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.More >>
Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama State took a two-point lead early in the second half, but the third-seeded Texas Southern Tigers went on a run to extend their lead in double digits to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets 90-76 in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Toyota Basketball Tournament at the H&PE Arena Tuesday night.More >>
Joey Denison earned Community Coffee Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week honors after he had a strong week at the plate.More >>
Joey Denison earned Community Coffee Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week honors after he had a strong week at the plate.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
Fans of UCF's football team are close to having a Florida license plate celebrating the Knights' 2017 undefeated season and claim as national champions.More >>
Fans of UCF's football team are close to having a Florida license plate celebrating the Knights' 2017 undefeated season and claim as national champions.More >>