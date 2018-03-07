Faulkner lands at-large bid to NAIA National Championship - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Faulkner lands at-large bid to NAIA National Championship

Source: (Faulkner University Athletics) Source: (Faulkner University Athletics)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Faulkner Athletics) - Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.

The Lady Eagles (25-6) will enter the tournament as the eighth seed in the Duer Bracket and will be pitted against top-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (28-5) at 1 p.m. central time on Wednesday.

Faulkner ranks second in the nation in 3-pointers per game with 8.97 and third in total makes from behind the arc with 278. The Lady Eagles are also sixth in defensive rebounds pregame (29.68) and eighth in field goal percent defense (.343) and total rebound offense (1311).

This is Faulkner’s second national tournament appearance. The first came in 2013. 

(Courtesy: Faulkner Athletics) 

