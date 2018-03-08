2 vacant homes damaged in Montgomery fire

Fire started at the house on the right; it is a total loss. It spread to house on left (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire Thursday morning which left two homes damaged in Montgomery.

According to Sgt. O. J. Whiting with the Montgomery Fire Department, firefighters were called to the area of High Street and Highland Avenue around 4:30 a.m. It took crews over an hour to gain control of the fire.

Two vacant homes were involved in the fire, one of which is a total loss. Whiting says it appears the fire started in one home and spread to the home next door.

#BREAKING: firefighters now attacking this fire from the top pic.twitter.com/Z08kccBG84 — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) March 8, 2018

Firefighters remain on the scene working to put out any “hot spots”. Investigators will then try to determine what may have caused the fire, according to Whiting.

Streets in the area surrounding the fire have been blocked as crews remain at the scene. Whiting says the roads will remain blocked for the next several hours.

No one was injured during the fire.

