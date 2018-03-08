Fire crews working to put out large house fire in Montgomery

Firefighters are working to put out a fire on High Street and Highland Avenue in Montgomery.

According to our crew at the scene, flames can still be seen coming from one of the homes. Another home appears to have been lost to the blaze.

Several emergency officials are on the scene working to put out the blaze.

#BREAKING: firefighters now attacking this fire from the top pic.twitter.com/Z08kccBG84 — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) March 8, 2018

