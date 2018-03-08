Fire crews working to put out large house fire in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fire crews working to put out large house fire in Montgomery

Firefighters working to put out blaze in Montgomery (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Firefighters are working to put out a fire on High Street and Highland Avenue in Montgomery.

According to our crew at the scene, flames can still be seen coming from one of the homes. Another home appears to have been lost to the blaze.

Several emergency officials are on the scene working to put out the blaze.

Reporter Bethany Davis is on the scene working to get more information. We will have the latest updates online, on our app and on Today in Alabama.

