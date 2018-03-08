Police: Girl, 12, charged with making threat against Prattville - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police: Girl, 12, charged with making threat against Prattville schools

Chief Mark Thompson said the suspect taken into custody is a 12-year-old girl and she is charged with making a terroristic threat. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Chief Mark Thompson said the suspect taken into custody is a 12-year-old girl and she is charged with making a terroristic threat. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A juvenile has been taken into custody and could face charges after a threat was made against two schools in Prattville.

Prattville police held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the threat posted on social media. Chief Mark Thompson said the suspect taken into custody is a 12-year-old girl and she is charged with making a terroristic threat. Thompson said she is being held in a youth facility in Montgomery. 

Thompson said they are looking into how they can charge the parents of students who make threats like these.

"We're going to see about what we can charge the parents with," he said. "As a parent, you have an obligation to monitor what your children are doing, and for a 12-year-old to have the access that she did and to be able to do this with no parental guidance to me needs to be addressed and we're going to do everything we can with our courts to address that."

Thompson said charges are pending for anyone involved in the threat. He also asks the public to reach out to authorities when they see threats like this, rather than sharing the posts on social media. 

According to Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee, the threat was posted to Facebook. Police confirm it said, “For all y’all ** Expletive ** that go to Prattville Junior or High School, then get prepared to get shot the ** Expletive ** up.”

Wednesday night around 10 p.m. the principal of Prattville High School alerted Agee that an alleged threat had been made against the high school and Prattville Junior High School.

Prattville police were made aware, Agee said, and an investigation began. Thursday morning, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Thompson said the suspect showed no shock or emotion when she was arrested. 

Agee says they plan to charge the juvenile “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Additional officers were placed at both schools Thursday morning as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump rolling out big trade tariffs, sparing Mexico, Canada

    Trump rolling out big trade tariffs, sparing Mexico, Canada

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-03-08 05:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-03-08 21:13:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

  • Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-03-08 04:12:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-03-08 21:13:15 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-08 21:12:16 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly