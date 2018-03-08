Juvenile in custody after alleged threat made against Prattville schools (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A juvenile has been taken into custody and could face charges after a threat was made against two schools in Prattville.

According to Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee, the alleged threat was posted to Facebook.

Wednesday night around 10 p.m. the principal of Prattville High School alerted Agee that an alleged threat had been made against the high school and Prattville Junior High School.

Prattville police were made aware of the alleged threat, Agee said, and an investigation began. Later, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

Agee says they plan to charge the juvenile “to the fullest extent of the law”.

Additional officers were placed at both schools Thursday morning as a precaution.

No other information about the juvenile suspect has been released.

