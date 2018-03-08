Maxwell AFB to detonate expired munition Thursday

Maxwell Air Force Base is warning residents about a scheduled detonation or expired munition on Thursday.

The base will be detonating expired munitions beginning at 2 p.m., according to base officials. The munitions are expected to be destroyed in two or three explosions. These detonations will be momentary and minor.

During that time, March Road will be closed to through traffic and an alternate route will be given.

