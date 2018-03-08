Alabama communities raising a stink over sewage train

West Jefferson's attorneys say it smells like "dead, rotting animals" and human waste, and has caused fly infestations in the community. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A train transporting sewage from New York and New Jersey has prompted complaints of a rotten stench and fly infestations in Alabama with Birmingham city officials saying they're working with authorities to clear the air.

Birmingham City Councilman John Hilliard this week raised a stink about the train cars, saying at a council meeting the stench is nearly unbearable.

Al.com reports that numerous train cars transporting sewage sludge have been rolling across the South to an Alabama landfill since early 2017, sparking widespread complaints. In a January lawsuit, lawyers for the Alabama town of West Jefferson said the sewage sludge is being transported from New York and New Jersey.

West Jefferson's attorneys say it smells like "dead, rotting animals" and human waste, and has caused fly infestations in the community.

