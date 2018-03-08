18-year-old charged in Montgomery shooting

An 18-year-old has been charged for a shooting that took place in Montgomery during February.

Cortez Bowman is charged with assault second degree.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Bowman was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Feb. 7 around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Stephens Street and Westcott Street. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.

After being taken into custody, Bowman was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $100,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, Bowman was out on bond for a 2016 attempted murder charge and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle or dwelling at the time of the shooting

