Slocomb installing 24-hr surveillance cameras around city - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Slocomb installing 24-hr surveillance cameras around city

By Randi Hildreth, Reporter
Connect
The system includes three cameras, two of which are fixed and the other able to pan, tilt, and zoom. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The system includes three cameras, two of which are fixed and the other able to pan, tilt, and zoom. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SLOCOMB, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Slocomb is taking measures to increase safety by installing its first 24-hour surveillance system at Centennial Park.

“A lot of people go walking day and night and it covers part of our downtown district as well as our senior citizen area,” said Police Chief Don White.

The system includes three cameras, two of which are fixed and the other able to pan, tilt, and zoom. It also has day and night vision.

Officers can access the video surveillance system from their phones and they're working to make the system available on equipment in patrol cars.

Josephine Robinson is a member of the Geneva County Senior Center, right across the street from the park, and she says she feels safer knowing the system is running.

“I really feel great about that. It does make you feel safer knowing that there are eyes watching over the city,” she explained.

Chief White said it was important to have that camera in place before the annual Tomato Festival, which brings thousands to the area.

"We’ll be able to monitor events from the festival just to make sure everybody is safe in that area,” he said.

One camera will go up, followed by the second within a few weeks that will cover the East/West Streets in downtown. The third will go up at the city’s recreation field.

The city commission purchased the first two cameras. The third was purchased with a grant which they're also working to obtain for a possible fourth camera.

The cameras range from $3,500 to $5,500.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump rolling out big trade tariffs, sparing Mexico, Canada

    Trump rolling out big trade tariffs, sparing Mexico, Canada

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-03-08 05:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-03-08 21:13:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

  • Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-03-08 04:12:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-03-08 21:13:15 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-08 21:12:16 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly