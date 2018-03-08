Slocomb installing 24-hr surveillance cameras around city

The system includes three cameras, two of which are fixed and the other able to pan, tilt, and zoom. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The City of Slocomb is taking measures to increase safety by installing its first 24-hour surveillance system at Centennial Park.

“A lot of people go walking day and night and it covers part of our downtown district as well as our senior citizen area,” said Police Chief Don White.

The system includes three cameras, two of which are fixed and the other able to pan, tilt, and zoom. It also has day and night vision.

Officers can access the video surveillance system from their phones and they're working to make the system available on equipment in patrol cars.

Josephine Robinson is a member of the Geneva County Senior Center, right across the street from the park, and she says she feels safer knowing the system is running.

“I really feel great about that. It does make you feel safer knowing that there are eyes watching over the city,” she explained.

Chief White said it was important to have that camera in place before the annual Tomato Festival, which brings thousands to the area.

"We’ll be able to monitor events from the festival just to make sure everybody is safe in that area,” he said.

One camera will go up, followed by the second within a few weeks that will cover the East/West Streets in downtown. The third will go up at the city’s recreation field.

The city commission purchased the first two cameras. The third was purchased with a grant which they're also working to obtain for a possible fourth camera.

The cameras range from $3,500 to $5,500.

