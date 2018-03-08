Montgomery man dead after crash near Clanton - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery man dead after crash near Clanton

The crash happened on Alabama 22 at the 58 mile marker, six miles west of Clanton. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The crash happened on Alabama 22 at the 58 mile marker, six miles west of Clanton. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
CLANTON, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on Alabama 22 at the 58 mile marker, six miles west of Clanton. Jadakiss Thomas, 19, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2003 Dodge Ram near the intersection of Chilton County Road 15.

Thomas, who Jarrett says was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers in his car were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were not injured. 

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. 

