FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning tonight

Lovely conditions once again today as high pressure provides an ample amount of sunshine for the state. But due to our chilly morning, even our bright day wasn't enough to warm us to seasonable temperatures this afternoon. Highs today maxed in the upper 50s/lows 60s this afternoon. Normal for this time of year is 70 degrees.

If you thought last night was cold, then you better get ready for tonight. We'll likely see below freezing temperatures overnight for much of central and south Alabama. Overnight lows will hit near 30 degrees, prompting FREEZE WARNINGS for the entire WSFA viewing area from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.Widespread frost is possible, so protect any cold sensitive plans you may have and bring the pets inside!

We'll have another fair and sunny day tomorrow. Yes, Friday will start off frigid with sunrise temperatures in the low 30s. But with sunny skies and winds shifting and becoming southerly, we'll have a warmer day. Expect afternoon highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will slide through the state Saturday into Sunday bringing widespread rain to our area. Saturday morning and early afternoon look dry. But after that expect rain for the back half of our Saturday and through the first half of Sunday.

A few thunderstorms will likely develop, but timing is off regarding severe weather parameters. So yes we'll deal with a few areas of heavy rain and gusty winds at times. But severe weather is not a concern.

Also, remember to SPRING FORWARD this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and NOAA Weather Radios!

