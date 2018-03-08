Body found in Montgomery ditch was victim of fatal hit-and-run

Police are conducting a hit-and-run investigation involving a body that was found near the road on East South Boulevard Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An incident involving a man whose body was found in a ditch line in the 700 block of East South Boulevard is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found Tuesday morning. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the death initially appeared to be medical-related but after investigation, it was determined the victim was killed when he was hit by a vehicle.

MPD says the man was walking down the north side service road around 8:45 p.m. Monday when he was hit by an "unknown mid-to large-size vehicle."

The vehicle fled the scene and police, who are now asking for the public's assistance in the investigation.

Police say anyone with information is encouraged to call 215-STOP or accident investigations at 625-2876.

