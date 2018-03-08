Body found in Montgomery ditch was victim of fatal hit-and-run

An incident involving a man whose body was found in a ditch line in the 700 block of East South Boulevard is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
A juvenile has been taken into custody and could face charges after a threat was made against two schools in Prattville.More >>
An 18-year-old has been charged for a shooting that took place in Montgomery during February.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Johnny Lee Harris has warrants pertaining to charges of domestic violence out and is wanted firing into an occupied dwelling.More >>
A Montgomery woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she exposed her child to illegal narcotics.More >>
Two Troy men are facing felony charges after police say they were identified as suspects in an investigation involving a stolen vehicle.More >>
A Banks man is facing felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement in Troy Tuesday.More >>
