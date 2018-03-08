Updated curfew coming to Montgomery's Festival Plaza - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Updated curfew coming to Montgomery's Festival Plaza

A property-wide curfew is being set in place at the Festival Plaza in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A property-wide curfew is being set in place at the Festival Plaza in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

An updated curfew policy is coming to Festival Plaza in Montgomery and it will affect teens who aren't accompanied by an adult.

The landlord tells WSFA 12 News that Festival Plaza, LLC management is instituting the curfew, which will be in place at 6 p.m. on the weekends, a change from its previous 7 p.m. start, that will be "strictly enforced."

The company owns the property at the corner of Taylor Road and Vaughn Road that's anchored by the AMC Movie Theater.

What does it mean? Anyone under the age of 17 will be required to have adult supervision from Friday through Sunday nights. The adult must be at least 21 or the teen will be required to leave immediately.

If a teen is not supervised, their name will be added to a list and they will be told to call a ride to pick them up. If the teen returns to the theater unsupervised, they risk being charged with trespassing.

The company added that any activity that threatens the well-being of the property or other guests will be met with prosecution and that it's putting the policy in place because it wants to create a safe and family atmosphere.

