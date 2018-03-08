Updated curfew gets mixed reviews from parents

An updated curfew policy is coming to Festival Plaza in Montgomery and it will affect teens who aren't accompanied by an adult.

“For whatever reason over the last several weeks there have been some disruptions to some of the businesses,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

The landlord tells WSFA 12 News that Festival Plaza, LLC management is instituting the curfew, which will be in place at 6 p.m. on the weekends, a change from its previous 7 p.m. start, that will be "strictly enforced."

The company owns the property at the corner of Taylor Road and Vaughn Road that's anchored by the AMC Movie Theater.

“At the end of the day, we want all of Montgomery that are wanting to shop and eat and go to the movie out there to feel safe and secure, and have a good time and not have just a handful of youngsters that haven’t been raised right spoiling a good evening,” said Strange.

What does it mean? Anyone under the age of 17 will be required to have adult supervision from Friday through Sunday nights. The adult must be at least 21 or the teen will be required to leave immediately.

Some parents like the idea of an updated curfew, while others feel it's an encroachment upon their kids.

“I think it’s a good idea if it helps people to feel safe about bringing their children and young kids out at night and kind of help with keeping things in order as far as the businesses are concerned,” said Nicole Camp. “It would make me feel more comfortable brining my kids out.”

“When they are 16 and 17, that’s part of the rite of passage as 16 and 17 year olds to go to the movies with their friends and I hate to see that part taken away from them, because my daughter and her friends love to come to the movies by themselves. And I would be cramping her style if I had to be here after six o’clock with her and her friends,” said Tiffany McCord.

If a teen is not supervised, their name will be added to a list and they will be told to call a ride to pick them up. If the teen returns to the theater unsupervised, they risk being charged with trespassing.

The company added that any activity that threatens the well-being of the property or other guests will be met with prosecution and that it's putting the policy in place because it wants to create a safe and family atmosphere.

