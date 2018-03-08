Ashford star earns spot in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Knight led the Yellow Jackets to an impressive 2017-2018 season which ended in a close loss to Andalusia in the Class 4A Elite Eight.

It was not the ending Knight hoped for in his Ashford career, but a new challenge awaits him as he now prepares to play Division One basketball at Campbell University, and his time practicing and playing in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game will be a great way for him to get prepared for the next level.

“I love competition,” said Knight. “It makes me play better. So, it’s gonna be fun playing against some more competition. It’s a really big honor, it’s great getting recognition in the state. There are a lot of great players in the state and I’m blessed to be named one of the best.”

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, on March 16.

