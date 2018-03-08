Ashford star earns spot in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ashford star earns spot in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
Connect
Ashford's LaDarius Knight has earned himself a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Ashford's LaDarius Knight has earned himself a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ASHFORD, AL (WSFA) -

Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Knight led the Yellow Jackets to an impressive 2017-2018 season which ended in a close loss to Andalusia in the Class 4A Elite Eight.

It was not the ending Knight hoped for in his Ashford career, but a new challenge awaits him as he now prepares to play Division One basketball at Campbell University, and his time practicing and playing in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game will be a great way for him to get prepared for the next level.

“I love competition,” said Knight. “It makes me play better. So, it’s gonna be fun playing against some more competition. It’s a really big honor, it’s great getting recognition in the state. There are a lot of great players in the state and I’m blessed to be named one of the best.”

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, on March 16.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • South Korea: Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un by to talk talk denuclearization

    South Korea: Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un by to talk talk denuclearization

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-03-08 22:23:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-09 00:19:56 GMT

    The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.

    More >>

    The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.

    More >>

  • Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings

    Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-03-08 05:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-03-09 00:16:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-03-09 00:09:32 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>
    •   

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Sexton's buzzer beater lifts Tide past Texas A&M in SEC Tourney

    Sexton's buzzer beater lifts Tide past Texas A&M in SEC Tourney

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-03-09 00:12:44 GMT
    Sexton finished with 27 to lead all scorers in what was a thriller in St. Louis. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)Sexton finished with 27 to lead all scorers in what was a thriller in St. Louis. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

    A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.

    More >>

    A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.

    More >>

  • Ashford star earns spot in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

    Ashford star earns spot in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-03-08 23:20:03 GMT
    Ashford's LaDarius Knight has earned himself a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Ashford's LaDarius Knight has earned himself a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    Ashford's LaDarius Knight has earned himself a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Ashford's LaDarius Knight has earned himself a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

    More >>

    Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

    More >>

  • Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

    Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-28 02:21:26 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly