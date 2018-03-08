Daylight saving time can be bad for your health

The time will jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, which some doctors say can have a crippling effect on your health. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Spring is upon us, meaning daylight saving time is right around the corner. On Sunday, you'll quite literally “spring forward” when the clock strikes 2 a.m.

The time will jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, which some doctors say can have a crippling effect on your health.

According to doctors, it can affect ones’ mental and physical health, motor skills, and even the heart.

"People get a little depressed, nervous, and stressed out," according to Dr. Shaikh Wahid. "So, literally patients have to get up a little early and, you know, make up for all those works in a short period of time. And then start to go to work, which they do under stress, and a lot of times you know a stress-related problem arises, driving fast, may make mistakes, accident," Wahid went on.

There are some things doctors say you can do to make the transition a little bit easier, like getting ahead of the time change by adjusting your sleep schedule a few days in advance. You can also try staying active and giving it time.

Doctors say it can take a few weeks to fully adjust to the time change, so if you find yourself sluggish for a few days, be patient.

