Daylight saving time can be bad for your health

The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to protect children from cyberbullying in honor of a 10-year-old boy who committed suicide last year.More >>
The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to protect children from cyberbullying in honor of a 10-year-old boy who committed suicide last year.More >>
The time will jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, which some doctors say can have a crippling effect on your health.More >>
The time will jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, which some doctors say can have a crippling effect on your health.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey's push to make a change in Medicaid is not getting positive feedback so far based on the first of two state public hearings that was held Monday. The change potentially impacts 74,000 people.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey's push to make a change in Medicaid is not getting positive feedback so far based on the first of two state public hearings that was held Monday. The change potentially impacts 74,000 people.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.More >>
Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
You’ll feel like you have the flu. You’ll look like you have the flu. But you may not have the flu.More >>
You’ll feel like you have the flu. You’ll look like you have the flu. But you may not have the flu.More >>
The amount of screen time your kids are getting could be dangerous to their mental health.More >>
The amount of screen time your kids are getting could be dangerous to their mental health.More >>