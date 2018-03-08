Closed door meetings held on school safety bills after Huffman s - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Closed door meetings held on school safety bills after Huffman shooting

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon conducted meetings with the sponsors of school safety legislation in informal meetings over the last two days.

The meetings were planned before the accidental shooting at Huffman High School which claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

"To identify the common threads that can link two or three pieces of legislation together," McCutcheon said.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis represents the area, and went to Huffman High School.

"I'm a little disappointed and I'm angry because I feel this is something that should not have happened," said Hollis.

McCutcheon met with the sponsors of school safety legislation to get an idea for the top priority of the sponsors.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, said she was apprehensive about the meetings at first but said they ended up being productive. Givan indicated it is possible to see a package of bills dealing with multiple aspects of school safety.

However,  any such legislation will likely face an uphill climb if it were to pass before the end of session.

The general plan from lawmakers is to leave session early, around the last week of March, which would be an almost impossible timeline for any bill to pass.

