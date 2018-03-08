Senate approves payday lending change

he Alabama Senate has approved a payday lending reform that will give borrowers 30 days to pay back that money. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a payday lending reform that will give borrowers 30 days to pay back that money.

Senators on Thursday voted 20-4 for the legislation.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur said the 30 days gives borrowers a fighting chance to pay back the loan. Currently, people have to repay the money in as quickly as 10 days.

Advocacy groups praised the passage of the legislation, saying the loans become a debt trap.

Republican Sen. Tom Whatley, who opposed the bill, argued that it could cause lenders to shut their doors.

The bill moves to the Alabama House of Representatives which has been tough territory for similar legislation. Orr called a House committee as the "Bermuda Triangle" for pay day lending legislation.

